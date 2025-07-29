Andrew Mishko And Jill Irvine Join Stern Management

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Stern Management has announced plans to expand into the United Kingdom following the addition of London-based talent manager Andrew Mishko and day-to-day manager Jill Irvine.

Mishko joins Stern Management after a tenure at Bad Habit and will continue in his role as label manager of the record label and art collective PC Music alongside his new responsibilities.

Joining Mishko in the move to Stern are clients including EKKSTACY, Witch Post, Alaska Reid, Dylan Fraser, Martha Skye Murphy (co-managed with Irvine), and Mangetsu. They join a diverse roster that includes Djo, Finn Wolfhard, Metric, The Black Angels, Ben Abraham, Phosphorescent, Karina Rykman, Durry, and Ill Peach, among others.

Mishko began his career as a stagehand before taking on stage and production management roles at Goldenvoice venues and festivals. His background also includes work as a tour manager, audio engineer, and backline tech, before transitioning into artist management with longtime client The Drums.

“I’ve known Nick Stern for 10 years, and I’m thrilled that we’ve finally found a way to work together,” said Mishko. “Our perspective on this challenging industry is very aligned, and I’ve always respected what he does—particularly the time he puts into supporting his artists and the long-lasting partnerships he has with them. I’m excited to team up with him, Marisa, and the rest of the Stern crew to help artists find their way through the chaos.”

“Andrew is, first and foremost, a music lover with impeccable taste,” said company founder Nick Stern. “I love his roster and his dedication to developing career artists. As Stern Management grows, having a UK presence has become essential, and Andrew’s groundwork in the market will prove invaluable to the company and our roster. Beyond our friendship, I’m excited for the energy that Andrew and Jill will bring to the company, and I look forward to diving in.”

Colorado-based manager Jill Irvine began her career at Denver’s Larimer Lounge before moving on to roles at Saddle Creek Records and Paradigm Artists.