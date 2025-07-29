Concord Music Publishing’s Kim Frankiewicz Set To Receive The Seymour Stein Global A&R Award

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO, the globally respected annual international music business conference and showcase event—revered as the “United Nations of Music”—in association with leading music discovery, development, and A&R firm A&R Worldwide, proudly announces Kim Frankiewicz, Executive Vice President, Worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, as the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Seymour Stein – “Global A&R Award.” The honor will be presented during the International Music Industry Awards gala dinner on Wednesday (March 25) as part of the 26th global edition of MUSEXPO in Burbank, CA “The Media Capital of the World.”

In addition to receiving the award, Frankiewicz will participate in a special keynote interview earlier that day, offering a rare and insightful look into her remarkable journey—from her roots in Australia to becoming one of the most influential creative A&R executives in the world of music publishing.

The Seymour Stein – “Global A&R Award” commemorates the late Stein’s monumental legacy by honoring visionary executives who continue to shape the global musical landscape through innovation, creativity, and an unrelenting passion for artists and their craft. Past recipients include Wendy Goldstein, President & Chief Creative Officer, Republic Records (2024), and Michael Goldstone, Founder & Co-Owner, Mom+Pop Music (2025).

The award was conceived by Sat Bisla (President & Founder, A&R Worldwide / MUSEXPO), Richard Gottehrer (Co-Founder of Sire Records), and Mandy Stein (Seymour’s daughter), with the full support of the Stein family to honor Seymour’s lifelong dedication to artist development and groundbreaking music discovery.

Frankiewicz is widely respected as one of the music industry’s most forward-thinking and globally impactful A&R leaders. As EVP of Worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing, Kim oversees a dynamic and diverse international team with a mission rooted in artist-first values, creative excellence, and global reach. Her leadership of the global A&R team has propelled Concord to become one of the largest and most innovative independent music publishers in the world—home to nearly one million copyrights and a curated roster that includes groundbreaking artists such as Tyla, Omar Apollo, A. G. Cook, J Hus, Fraser T. Smith, Jin Jin, and Amy Wadge, among others.

Frankiewicz’s journey began in Australia working with INXS at MMA Management before taking on key roles at Universal Music Publishing in New York and London. As Managing Director of Imagem Music, she signed and helped develop global success stories including Daft Punk, Kaiser Chiefs, Mark Ronson, Cathy Dennis, and Justin Parker, whilst brokering major catalog deals with Pink Floyd and Genesis/Phil Collins. Following Concord’s acquisition of Imagem in 2017, she was appointed EVP Worldwide Creative, guiding Concord’s global A&R strategy with integrity, intuition, and a passion for meaningful artist relationships.

She has received multiple honors including features on Billboard’s annual “Global Power Players” list as well as their inaugural U.K. Power Players. Under her leadership, Concord Music Publishing took home Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2021 Music Week Awards and 2021 Music Business Worldwide U.K. A&R Awards and is on the Roll of Honor for Music Week’s Women In Music Honors.

Frankiewicz’s commitment to fostering long-term creative growth and her ability to anticipate cultural shifts have earned her recognition as one of the most admired publishing executives in the world. Her work continues to drive forward a modern era of music publishing that bridges artistic authenticity with global commercial success.

Frankiewicz states: “I’m truly honored to receive the Seymour Stein Global A&R Award. Seymour was a legend — fearless, passionate, and always ahead of the curve — so to be recognized in his name means a great deal. Huge thanks to Sat [Bisla], the MUSEXPO team, and the Stein family for this honor. And to everyone at Concord — I’m proud to be a part of such a forward-thinking company that is supporting creativity in all its forms. I truly believe that great music doesn’t happen in a vacuum — it takes belief, vision, and the right people around it.”

The late Seymour Stein, revered for his legendary signings such as Madonna, Talking Heads, The Ramones, The Pretenders, Depeche Mode, and The Cure, serves as the spiritual foundation for this award – a symbol of enduring excellence in A&R and the power of music to shape culture on a global scale.