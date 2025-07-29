J Hus Signs A Publishing Deal With Concord

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rap icon J Hus has signed a new global publishing deal with the Concord Music Publishing.

The deal covers all of J Hus’s future works and follows a sold-out performance at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall in June.

J Hus, born Momodou Lamin Jallow, is a pioneer of the Afro-Swing sound, incorporating elements of Afrobeat, rap, dancehall, and grime with lyricism. He first made a name for himself in 2017 with his debut album, “Common Sense” which earned a Mercury Prize nomination along with a platinum certification in hte UK.

His most recent album Beautiful and Brutal Yard (2023) also debuted at #1, bolstered by collaborations with fellow artists such as Burna Boy, Drake, and Jorja Smith.

Patrick Lubega, A&R Manager at Concord Music Publishing in London, will handle day-to-day management and coordination of the catalogue.

“J Hus is a once-in-a-generation artist,” said Kim Frankiewicz, EVP of Worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing. “His sound continues to redefine British music, and his storytelling resonates far beyond the UK. We are honoured to be part of this next phase in his journey.”

“Concord are an amazing team who have really made their mark globally, our visions perfectly aligned, so we’re really excited to partner up and get to work!” added Michael Adane, General Manager at 2K Management.