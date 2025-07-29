Jenny Huynh Named Director Of Media At Big Loud Rock

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Big Loud Rock, the rock imprint of Big Loud Records, announced the appointment of Jenny Huynh as Director, Media.

In her new role at the label, Huynh will oversee Big Loud Rock’s press strategy and marketing initiatives, reporting to senior leadership, including VP, Media/PR Corey Brewer, SVP of Marketing Brooks Roach, Big Loud Partner/President Joey Moi, and Big Loud Rock EVP/GM Lloyd Norman.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jenny to the Big Loud Rock team. In an ever-evolving media landscape, her energy, fresh perspective, and strong connections will be key in helping our artists stand out. We can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have on the team and our roster,” said Joey Moi.

Huynh joins Big Loud after a sting as publicist at 2b Entertainment where she orchestrated for artists such as Green Day, Josh Groban, My Chemical Romance, and more.

She began her career in the Entertainment Strategies & Talent department at the noted public relations firm Rogers & Cowan PMK.

“I’m thrilled to join the Big Loud Rock team and be a part of the label’s exciting new chapter under the leadership of Joey and Lloyd. The team’s energy is unmatched, and I can’t wait to amplify the stories of this diverse roster. Let’s make some noise!” Huynh stated.