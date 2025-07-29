Kenny Chesney Joins The Lineup For Farm Aid 40

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CelebrityAccess) — 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame electee Kenny Chesney will make a return to Farm Aid in 2025, headlining the annual music and food festival at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Chesney, an eight-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year award winner, Chesney is one of the top touring country artists in the business today and for 2025 will be making his forth appearance at Farm Aid.

He joins an all-star lineup for the annual fundraising festival that also includes Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Billy Strings and more.

Along with Chesney, festival organizers announced that Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle have also been added to the bill for 2025.

“We’re excited to have Kenny Chesney back on the Farm Aid stage this year,” said Jennifer Fahy, co-executive director of Farm Aid. “He’s one of many artists who have returned to Farm Aid, generously donating their travel and performances to raise awareness about the family farmers who grow good food for all of us. Kenny’s appearance, along with the addition of music legends Wynonna Judd and Steve Earle, will make this an unforgettable anniversary event.”

Now in its 40th year, Farm Aid’s mission is to revitalize the agriculture industry in America with a focus on family farms and sustainable farming practices. a. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work and to date the event has raised more than $85 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.