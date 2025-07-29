New PR Clients: Hustle&Co. Signs Bandsintown, JWA Media Signs Waylon Hanel

Bandsintown Taps Hustle&Co. for PR Representation

Bandsintown, the leading music discovery and live event platform, has joined the client roster of public relations agency Hustle&Co.

Founded in 2007, Bandsintown connects artists and venues with fans by helping users discover new music and live shows. The company has grown into a global presence, reaching more than 100 million fans, 700,000 artists, and over 45,000 venues worldwide.

The platform is led by Co-founder and Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent and continues to play a pivotal role in amplifying the live music experience across genres and markets.

Waylon Hanel Signs With JWA Media

Neo-traditional country singer-songwriter and recording artist Waylon Hanel has signed with JWA Media for public relations and publicity representation.

A native of Millington, Michigan, Hanel began gaining traction in 2022 with the release of his debut EP, which featured the breakout single “He Don’t Mind.”

His latest single, “Tow Truck Driver,” was released in June 2025.