Platinum Grammar Publishing Signs DJ/Publisher Silent Addy To Exclusive Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Platinum Grammar Publishing (PGP) today announced it has signed Silent Addy, the acclaimed DJ, producer, and cultural tastemaker, to an exclusive global publishing deal. The agreement arrives at a high point in Addy’s career as his breakout hit, “Shake It To The Max (FLY),” continues to dominate charts and global airwaves.

Co-produced by Silent Addy and released in 2024, “Shake It To The Max (FLY)”—featuring Ghanaian artist Moliy and remixed with dancehall stars Skillibeng and Shenseea—has become a runaway hit. It is approaching 500 million global streams, is #1 on the U.S. Urban Radio Chart and #4 on the U.S. Rhythmic Chart, landed at #15 on Billboard’s Global 200 Chart (week ending July 3) and currently holds at #44 on the Billboard Hot 100 (week of July 12). The record also reached #1 on the Shazam Global Chart, and topped both the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats and UK Official Afrobeats charts.

“Silent Addy is a visionary artist and producer who’s shaping the future of Caribbean music,” said Bryant Jacques, VP of A&R,Platinum Grammar Publishing. “He has built a career by blending tradition and innovation and staying true to his roots while making music that resonates across continents. We’re thrilled to partner with him and help elevate his creative voice on a global scale.”

Born Addy Alexander, Silent Addy is a Miami-based DJ and producer raised between South Florida and Jamaica. Widely respected for his impact on dancehall and Caribbean music, he has championed the culture through sound, events, and entrepreneurship. He began with the influential Miami DJ crew Eccentrix Sound, and later founded genre-defining events like Way Up! Thursdays, Miami Vice Episode, Coco Jelly, and Bashment TV, a digital party series supported by icons like Major Lazer and Sean Paul.

As co-founder of Bashment Records, Addy has worked with artists including Projexx, Ape Drums, and Chi Ching Ching, and co-produced “Beat Dem Bad” with Vybz Kartel and Squash, fusing classic and modern dancehall styles. His distinct ear and cultural fluency have made him one of the most important forces pushing Caribbean music forward.

“I’m honored to join the Platinum Grammar Publishing family,” said Silent Addy. “They understand my creative vision and are committed to helping amplify the sounds and stories I’ve been building from Jamaica to the world. This is just the beginning.”

Silent Addy is managed by the Miami-based management company, Super Music Group.