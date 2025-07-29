Prescription Songs Promotes Christian Conant To Senior Director Of A&R

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs is excited to announce the promotion of Christian Conant to Senior Director, A&R. Christian, who is based out of the company’s Nashville office, looks after a diverse roster of artists, songwriters and producers including: Maggie Rose, Fly By Midnight, Joy Oladokun, Zella Day, Nick Bailey (Lana Del Rey, Sum 41), Brett Truitt (Vincent Mason, Waylon Wyatt) and more. Recent signings include artist/songwriter Anderson East and platinum-selling producer Ryder Johnson.

“We are so proud to promote Christian to Senior Director of A&R,” says Rhea Pasricha, Prescription Songs’ Head of A&R, West Coast. “He has proven himself to be a valuable part of not just our Nashville team but far beyond. He is the epitome of hustle and integrity mixed with great creative passion and talent. Excited for this next chapter at Prescription for him and the team!”

Says Chris Martignago, VP of A&R Nashville, “We’re super excited to see Christian step into this new role. His hard work, great ear for talent, and passion for music have made a sincere impact at Prescription Songs. In a place like Nashville, it’s all about teamwork and creativity, and Christian really brings both to every conversation he’s a part of. Can’t wait for this next step in his career here!”

“I’m so thankful to Luke and the team for their continued belief in what we’re building here in Nashville,” shares Christian Conant. “It’s such an honor to work alongside this incredible roster of creatives.”

Conant landed at Prescription Songs in Sept 2019 where he rose up the ranks to A&R Manager in 2022. The Akron, Ohio native moved to Nashville in 2015 and got his start working in digital marketing before finding his calling on the road tour managing various artists including Mitchell Tenpenny and The Band Camino. Post touring, he found himself working in the publishing/A&R department of Riser House Entertainment prior to landing at Prescription Songs.