Qobuz And Chesky Records Partner To Bring Full Catalog To Platform

PARIS, FR (CelebrityAccess) – Qobuz, the high-quality music streaming and download platform, announces a special partnership with Chesky Records to celebrate the launch of the label’s full catalog on the platform, as the renowned U.S. audiophile label will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

To commemorate this milestone collaboration, Qobuz and Chesky are launching a special global campaign, featuring a rare giveaway: an exclusive signed vinyl copy of ‘The Raven’ by Rebecca Pidgeon, one of their most iconic releases.

This collector’s prize consists of newly reissued 180-gram vinyl personally autographed by the artist and personalized with the winner’s name. Only five signed copies will be given away in the United States. This is the first time Chesky Records has released an exclusive signed item in partnership with a streaming platform.

How to participate:

From July 25 to September 26, 2025, Qobuz users and subscribers will be considered for the giveaway if they meet the following criteria:

• They purchase at least one title from the Chesky Records catalog via the Qobuz download store (purchased albums can be played through the app without requiring a subscription);

• Or they stream at least one title from the Chesky Records catalog on Qobuz.com;

• And share a screenshot of their player on the social network X or Instagram, including a short comment and the hashtags #Qobuz, #CheskyRecords, and #US.

A random draw will be held after September 26, 2025, to select five winners. Winners will be contacted directly via social media by the label’s official account.

This campaign is a rare opportunity to explore or rediscover the Chesky Records sound in its highest resolution, now available in full on Qobuz. Experience the label’s purist approach to sound reproduction – from jazz legends to classical masterpieces – all streamed in lossless Hi-Res Audio up to 24-bit/192kHz, as the artists intended their music to be heard.