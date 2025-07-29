Riser House Publishing, The Song Factory And Jake Mitchell Sign Songwriter Aaron Armstrong

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Song Factory, a sister company of Riser House, has officially signed rising songwriter Aaron Armstrong to an exclusive publishing agreement in partnership with chart-topping songwriter and producer Jake Mitchell.

Hailing from North Carolina, recent Lipscomb University graduate Armstrong first connected with Riser House as an intern. During his time in school, he began building an impressive songwriting portfolio, penning multiple releases with breakout artists Vincent Mason and Eli Winders.

“I didn’t realize Aaron was a songwriter when he started interning with our marketing team,” says Brandon Perdue, SVP of A&R + Publishing at Riser House. “Once we heard some of the songs Aaron was writing, we started placing him in some sessions and consistently received great feedback. After learning that Jake was already starting to mentor Aaron, we jumped at the opportunity to partner on launching Aaron’s career. We see Aaron as a truly special talent who will be a major player in the next generation of hit-makers.”

“I’m beyond grateful for this team and stoked for the journey ahead! Brandon, Kirby, Allison, and the Riser House crew are the best team I could ever want in my corner, and Jake’s mentorship has been an integral part of helping me grow as a writer,” says Armstrong. “I’m incredibly thankful to get to do this every day with people I love and respect highly. Let’s get to work!”

Mitchell’s songwriting career boasts multiple Gold and Platinum hits, including #1 singles with HARDY and Jameson Rodgers. His catalog has amassed over 2.5 billion global on-demand streams to date. Mitchell, whose songs have been recorded by Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, and Jordan Davis, among others, has played a key role in mentoring Armstrong as he steps into this next phase of his career.

“I can’t imagine my career without the encouragement and guidance from peers and mentors who invested time and energy in me. I knew my next step in this industry was to return that investment to the next generation of songwriters,” Mitchell shares. “After working with Aaron just a couple of times, it was beyond obvious to me that he’s the flagship writer I wanted to champion. I’m so thankful that Riser House also sees what I see in Aaron, and for their partnership on this deal. I couldn’t be more excited for everyone to get to know Aaron and hear the future of Nashville!”

The signing marks the official re-launch of The Song Factory, a legacy publishing brand whose past roster includes Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Bart Butler, and more. Since launching Riser House in 2017, CEO Jennifer Johnson has brought The Song Factory under the Riser House umbrella, combining its historic catalog with a growing roster of next-gen artists and writers.