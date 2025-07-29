Warner Records Revises Its Marketing And Commerce Teams

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records has announced a restructuring of its marketing department, unifying digital and traditional marketing under a single leadership structure to better support artist development and strategic execution.

The newly formed division will be led by Dalia Ganz, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Head of Digital & Marketing. Ganz joined Warner Records in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing. In her new role, she will report to Warner Records General Manager Mike Chester.

The expanded marketing leadership team includes several key promotions:

Sam Riddle has been elevated to SVP, Head of Digital Marketing.

Will Morrow has been promoted to SVP, Head of Viral Marketing.

Three executives will serve as SVPs of Marketing Strategy & Operations: Jesse Ervin , previously VP, will continue working with artists such as Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, Green Day, Josh Groban, and Neil Young. TJ Landig supports artists including Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, sombr, Dasha, Deftones, and Zach Bryan. Shawnae Corbett-Rice works with Saweetie, NLE Choppa, Dijon, Honey Bxby, Justine Skye, and Alex Isley.



All six will report directly to Ganz.

“Since joining Warner Records three years ago, I’ve been blown away by the level of passion and talent that runs through this company,” said Ganz. “We are united by our love of music, culture-forward thinking, and unparalleled digital and viral expertise. I’m excited to lead a new marketing department that’s perfectly set up to fuel artistic excellence and commercial success. I want to thank Mike, Tom, and Aaron for this wonderful new opportunity.”

In addition to the marketing restructure, Warner Records has revamped its Commerce division to enhance agility and responsiveness. The department will now be led by Axel Hyge, SVP of Streaming Strategy, and Dave Edwards, SVP of Revenue & Operations.

“This is a reimagining of how we can best market and develop exceptional talent,” said Chester. “It’s designed for speed, intelligence, collaboration, and top-flight service to our incredible roster. Dalia is a future-forward executive whose digital marketing expertise has been pivotal to our recent success. And Sam, Will, Jesse, TJ, Shawnae, Axel, and Dave are the best in the business—bringing incredible enthusiasm, knowledge, and experience to their work. Together with their teams, I have no doubt they’ll do a phenomenal, industry-leading job for our artists as we continue to build groundbreaking careers in a rapidly expanding musical universe.”

As part of the transition, several longtime executives will depart the company, including:

Dionnee Harper , EVP, Marketing & Artist Development

Josh Remsberg , SVP, Head of Commercial Revenue

Kristine Ripley, VP, Artist Development

“I want to thank Dionnee, Josh, and Kristine for their dedication to this company and its artists,” Chester added. “We wish each of them the very best in the next chapter of their journey.”