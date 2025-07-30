Bandcamp Announces The Return Of Bandcamp Friday On August 1st

(CelebrityAccess) — The online musical marketplace Bandcamp announced the return of Bandcamp Friday on Friday August 1st.

Bandcamp Friday sees the company waive its share of revenue from sales, ensuring that artists and labels receive a full cut of the proceeds.

The last Bandcamp Friday event took place on May 2nd and generated more than $3.2 million for independent artists in just 24 hours, adding to the total of more than $140 million generated since the promotion debuted in 2020.

Bandcamp also teased the upcoming release of Bandcamp Clubs, a new program helping fans to discover new music and connect with artists and explore monthly selections curated by genre experts.

More details on Bandcamp Clubs will be announced soon, the company said.