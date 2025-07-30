Brandon Lake Leads The Nominations For The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees for the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards.

Brandon Lake leads the charge for artists in 2025, with nine total nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Other nominees for Artist of the Year for 2025 include CeCe Winans, Forrest Frank, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle, and Phil Wickham.

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards, presented with the Cantinas Arts Foundation, will be held on October 7, 2025, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena under the theme ‘Creation Sings’. The show will be broadcast on TBN and the TBN+ App on October 10, 2025, at 7:30pm and 10pm ET, simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. A re-broadcast is scheduled on TBN and the TBN+ App on October 17, at 7:30pm and 10pm ET.

“It’s such an exciting time as we announce this year’s nominees,” says GMA President Jackie Patillo. “We love honoring the incredible gifts of our community of artists, songwriters, producers, and creatives and showcasing all they’ve accomplished this past year. I look forward to celebrating with you at Bridgestone Arena this October!”

Song of the Year Presented by MultiTracks.com

“Counting My Blessings” (Writers: Seph Schlueter, Jordan Sapp, Jonathan Gamble)

“Good Day” (Writer: Forrest Frank)

“Goodbye Yesterday” (Writers: Gracie Binion, Steven Furtick, Mitch Wong, Josh Holiday)

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” (Writers: Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Benjamin William Hastings)

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” (Writers: Leanna Crawford, Jonathan Gamble, Justin Mark Richards)

“That’s My King” (Writers: Kellie Gamble, Jess Russ, Lloyd Nicks, Taylor Agan)

“That’s Who I Praise” (Writers: Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Zac Lawson, Micah Nichols)

“The Prodigal” (Writers: Josiah Queen, Jared Marc)

“The Truth” (Writers: Megan Woods, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo)

“Up!” (Writers: Forrest Frank, Connor Price)

Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

Forrest Frank

Josiah Queen

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

New Artist of the Year Presented by Cantinas Arts Foundation

Abbie Gamboa

Caleb Gordon

Leanna Crawford

Patrick Mayberry

Strings and Heart

Worship Recorded Song of the Year Presented by CCLI

“At The Altar” – ELEVATION RHYTHM, Tiffany Hudson, Abbie Gamboa

“I Know A Name” – Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake

“Mighty Name Of Jesus (Live)” – Hope Darst, The Belonging Co.

“The King Is In The Room” – Phil Wickham

“What A God (Live)” – SEU Worship, ONE HOUSE, Kenzie Walker, Chelsea Plank, Roosevelt Stewart

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Desperate” – Jamie MacDonald

“GOODBYE YESTERDAY” – ELEVATION RHYTHM, Grace Binion

“Still Waters (Psalm 23)” – Leanna Crawford

“That’s Who I Praise” – Brandon Lake

“YOUR WAY’S BETTER” – Forrest Frank

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year Presented by CCLI

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans, Shirley Caesar

“God Is In Control” – DOE

“One Hallelujah” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton (ft. Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr)

“Rest On Us (Flow) [Live]” – Naomi Raine

“Yahweh” – Jason Nelson (ft. Melvin Crispell III)

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year

“Al Estar Aquí” – Marcos Witt, TAYA

“ALGORITMO” – Gabriel EMC, Alex Zurdo

“Coritos de Fuego” – Israel & New Breed, Unified Sound (ft. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Nate Diaz, Aaron Moses, Lucia Parker)

“Sigue Caminando” – Sarai Rivera

“Worthy” – Blanca (ft. Yandel)

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anike – Anike

Christlike, California – Mile Minnick

CRY – Hulvey

SORRY, I CHANGED (AGAIN) – Aaron Cole

The People We Became – nobigdyl.

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“If Not For Christ” – The Whisnants

“Love ‘Em Where They Are” – Gaither Vocal Band

“Man On The Middle Cross” – Scotty Inman (ft. Jason Crabb, Charlotte Ritchie)

“That’s What Faith Looks Like” – Karen Peck & New River

“You’ll Find Him There (Live)” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“(More Than A) Hollow Hallelujah” – The Isaacs

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll

“If It Was Up To Me” – Ben Fuller, Carrie Underwood

“There’s a Hole in the Heart” – The Nelons

“There’s a River” – High Road (ft. Jaelee Roberts)

Feature Film of the Year

For the One

Reagan

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Forge

The King of Kings

Television Series of the Year