Country Music Association Announces Key Promotions and New Hires Across Departments

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced a round of promotions and new hires across multiple departments.

Among the promotions is Emily Evans, who has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations, advancing from her previous role as Vice President of the same division.

Evans brings more than a decade of experience to her new role, where she will oversee the organization’s Strategic Partnerships team. This team is tasked with securing brand sponsorships, marketing collaborations, and integrated campaigns for CMA’s marquee events.

Before joining CMA in 2014, Evans held positions with st8tmnt, 13 Management, and MAC Presents.

“Emily has long been a key driver of CMA’s strategic direction and operational excellence,” said Sarah Trahern, Chief Executive Officer. “Her deep understanding of our business, paired with an exceptional ability to lead cross-functional teams and manage complex projects, has made her an invaluable asset to our organization. From overseeing some of our most high-profile events to solidifying game-changing partnerships like SoFi, Emily continues to play a critical role in CMA’s growth and impact. I’m thrilled to see her step into this elevated leadership position and look forward to what she’ll accomplish next.”

The CMA also announced the hiring of Jenny Methling, who joins the Strategic Partnerships division as Senior Director, following a successful tenure in a temporary role with the organization. Methling reports to Evans.

“Jenny brings a powerful combination of relationship-building expertise, strategic vision, and a deep passion for purpose-driven partnerships,” said Evans. “She is a great addition to our team with her demonstrated ability to match brands with worthwhile causes, as well as her leadership in creating scalable infrastructure and spurring development. From the moment she joined CMA in a temporary capacity, Jenny immediately showed the initiative, wisdom, and teamwork that continues to drive success throughout our organization. I am so excited to formally welcome her to this position and see how she will influence our brand partnerships going forward.”

Additional CMA Promotions and New Hires: