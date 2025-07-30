Legends/ASM Global Partners With Chelsea FC For Food & Beverage Service

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Legends/ASM Global announced a new partnership to become the official catering service provider for the famed Chelsea Football Club.

The multi-year deal, which starts with the 2025/26 season, will see Legends/ASM Global take on food & beverage services across both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow. The deal includes premium hospitality catering, including the club’s suites and lounges, both on match and non-match days.

“As a club, we are committed to excellence in everything we do. We want to ensure the match-day experience for our fans at Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow meets that ambition with a world-class food and beverage offering. We are looking forward to working with Legends/ASM Global to deliver on this and ensure Chelsea’s stadium catering is second to none,” stated Bonnie Rolfe, Venue Director at Chelsea FC.

“We are delighted to partner with Chelsea FC and bring our expertise and passion to the club. In this new and exciting partnership, we are going to bring a fully open and transparent approach to the commercial relationship. The synergies that we can leverage from our newly combined Legends and ASM Global teams means that we are well aligned with the team at Chelsea FC whose vision and expectations for innovation and elevation in this space matches ours. This fresh, industry approach makes this partnership all the more meaningful, and we’re incredibly excited and ready to get to work with one of the most prestigious clubs in European football,” added Chris Bray, Legends/ASM Global President, Europe.