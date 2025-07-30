Live Nation Acquires Team Event, Producer of NZ’s Largest Two-Day Festival, Electric Avenue

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation continued its expansion in the Pacific Rim with the acquisition of New Zealand-based festival producer Team Event, creators of Electric Avenue, the nation’s largest two-day music festival.

Based in Christchurch, Team Event has been operating locally for 15 years and has developed a portfolio of events that includes Rhythm & Vines, the regional Greenstone Summer Concert Tour across New Zealand, and Spilt Milk in Australia.

Since its debut in 2015, Electric Avenue has earned a reputation as one of the leading music festivals in the region, with lineups featuring artists such as Lorde, The Chemical Brothers, Flume, and The Prodigy, attracting more than 40,000 fans per day to Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

“Electric Avenue is a testament to what local grit and vision can create—a world-class live music experience. We are excited to partner with Callam and Team Event to take Electric Avenue and its festival brands to the next level, giving fans even greater access to local and international talent while supporting the future growth and success of this iconic New Zealand festival,” said Mark Kneebone, Managing Director of Live Nation New Zealand.

“This partnership with Live Nation is an incredible opportunity to secure the long-term future of our business,” said Callam Mitchell, Director of Team Event. “Access to talent and the expertise from such a large global organization will only take us to new heights. The past 15 years of building this business has been a journey of blood, sweat, and tears—but a journey we’re incredibly proud of. This acquisition is a recognition of that.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.