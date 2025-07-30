Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund Raises More Than $300,000 To Support Flood-Impacted Animal Shelters

Superman, whose owner was a victim of the Texas Hill Country flood, is one of the many animals receiving emergency care thanks in part to the MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief for Rescues Fund. (Photo Courtesy of Austin Pets Alive)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund announced it has donated more than $300,000 to assist animal shelters and supporting organizations multiple areas of the U.S. that have been impacted by flooding.

Funds will more than 20 animal care/rescue and affiliated organizations in Texas, New Mexico, and New Jersey which suffered deadly flooding in July that claimed lives and displaced thousands of people in affected areas.

“Texas is my home state and the tragedy that took so many lives – and forever changed so many others – left me without words to express my heartbreak. All I knew was that I wanted to help,” shared Lambert. “I’m grateful that our MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund could quickly jump into action. We started the Fund so we could immediately respond to the needs of animal shelters and rescues after a natural disaster, and it’s always incredible to see it in action during times like this. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated to make that possible.”

“At Tractor Supply, we were heartbroken by the recent floods and the devastating aftermath for these communities,” said Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer Kimberley Gardiner at Tractor Supply Company. “These funds are more than financial support – they’re a lifeline to animals and the people working tirelessly to care for them. We’re committed to helping these organizations continue their mission of care, rescue, and compassion when it’s needed most.”

Along with her Mutt Nation fundraising efforts, Lambert is also working alongside fellow Texan Parker McCollum to to stage a benefit concert to help raise funds for her home state’s recovery.

Set for Sunday, August 17 at Moody Center in Austin, the one-night-only event will Lambert and McCollum lead an all-star lineup including Cody Johnson, Kelly Clarkson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, special guest Matthew McConaughey and many more – with proceeds benefiting The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation.