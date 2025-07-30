Paul Mario Day, The First Vocalist For Iron Maiden, Dead At 69

(CelebrityAccess) — Paul Mario Day, best known to fans as the first vocalist for the famed heavy metal band Iron Maiden, died on July 29th. He was 69.

His passing was recognized by his former bandmates in Iron Maiden, who shared a statement: We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.

Day joined Iron Maiden in 1975 as the lead vocalist and remained with the band for a year before parting ways over creative differences.

He went on to form the band More, which included former Iron Maiden guitarist Paul Todd and Frank Noone, a drummer who played with bands such as Def Leppard and Roadhouse.

He was also a member of the second incarnation of the British glam band Sweet when it was revived by Andy Scott and Mick Tucker in the mid-1980s.

In 2019, Iron Maiden’s 1975 line-up was reassembled by Steve Harris for a reunion concert in London that featured Day on vocals, and Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance on guitar, with only original drummer Ron Matthews not present for the show.