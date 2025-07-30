Position Music Signs Rising Alt-Pop Artist Britton

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music announced the signing of rising star Britton to a record deal following the release of her latest single, “Clawmarks,” on July 25.

An emerging voice in the alt-pop scene, Britton—originally from Cleveland, Ohio—relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 to pursue music full time. Since then, her songs have been featured on numerous playlists including New Music Friday, All New Pop, sad hour, New Music Daily, and more. She has built an impressive fanbase with over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, 316,000+ on Instagram, 220,000+ on YouTube, and 200,000+ on Spotify.

“Britton has a rare gift for writing lyrics that stand out. In a world of transient trends, her music is timeless and always hits on a raw emotional level. She’s the kind of artist and person worth going the extra mile for, and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey,” said Garrett Ream, VP of Artist Strategy & Promotion.

“For years, I’ve poured myself into making and releasing music independently with the goal of someday finding a team who would embrace my artistry and help take it to new heights. Meeting Garrett Ream was a breath of fresh air at a time when I really needed it—our connection was instant, genuine, and effortless. That same authenticity and spirit extends throughout the entire team at Position. I am truly so excited to see what the future holds,” Britton said.