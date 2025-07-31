Country Icons BlackHawk and The Outlaws Donate $100,000 to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and MusiCares

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country icons BlackHawk and their related band The Outlaws continued their annual tradition of charitable giving with a combined $100,000 donation to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and MusiCares.

Henry Paul—a member of BlackHawk and the sole original active member of The Outlaws—presented a $50,000 check to Vanderbilt on behalf of the band’s Van Stephenson Memorial Cancer Research Fund, named for BlackHawk founding member Van Stephenson, who died in 2001 after being diagnosed with melanoma.

The Outlaws also donated $50,000 to MusiCares in memory of several late members of the group.

Based in Nashville, the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) is a National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, providing care for a wide range of cancers.

The MusiCares Foundation, Inc. (MusiCares) is a nonprofit established by the Recording Academy (NARAS) to provide emergency financial aid, medical assistance, mental‑health and addiction recovery services, and other support to music industry professionals in need.

“BlackHawk and The Outlaws continue to fund their respective charities, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Research Lab and MusiCares,” said Paul. “This year’s donations push the Vanderbilt charity commitment well past $500,000, and MusiCares to more than $150,000. The MusiCares donations are made in memory of our former Outlaws band members Hughie Thomasson, Frank O’Keefe, and Billy Jones.”

The two bands say they plan to continue their tradition of making annual donations in the years to come.