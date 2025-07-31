Craig Perreault Named President Of Penske Media Corp.

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Penske Media Corporation (PMC) announced a leadership shakeup that will see the company’s current President, George Grobar, transition into an advisory role for the company’s CEO.

“George is one of the greatest executives I’ve ever had the chance to work alongside, he’s a trusted friend, impactful leader, and one of the shrewdest business minds I know,” said Jay Penske, Chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corporation. “I feel so fortunate for 16 years of partnership and remain excited about our continued collaboration for many more years to come. George’s contributions to this organization are indelible and have no doubt been instrumental in making PMC the company it is today.”

“The last 16 years have been exhilarating, witnessing the creation and build of the most extraordinary media and events companies in the world,” said Grobar. “I am grateful for my PMC family, the numerous talented executives, and for the opportunity to continue working closely with Jay.”

In his stead, Craig Perreault, PMC’s Chief Strategy Officer, has been promoted to the role of President of Media & Corporate Development.

Grobar joined PMC as Chief Financial Officer in 2009 and has played a significant role in the company’s growth, including overseeing several new brand acquisitions, establishing PMC’s joint venture operations in India, and leading the successful integration of numerous brands.

He was named Chief Operating Officer in 2018, with oversight of Penske’s music and entertainment brands and has served as the company’s President since 2021.

“George’s impact on PMC has been immeasurable,” said Perreault. “He’s been a close colleague and friend for a long time, and I’m grateful that our collaboration will continue through his participation on the board and special projects.”