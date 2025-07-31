LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Fictional heavy metal icons Spinal Tap join forces with music legend Elton John for a reimagining of their classic track “Stonehenge,” released under Interscope Records.

The single will be featured in “The End Continues,” the upcoming album from the mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, set for release on September 12 to coincide with the film’s debut in theaters.

“Stonehenge” holds a for the film’s fans and references a famous prop mishap from the original movie, where the band mistakenly ordered an 18-inch replica instead of an 18-foot version. Over the years, they’ve performed the song with various-sized props, with Tufnel even appearing on NatGeo’s 2008 “Stonehenge: Decoded” special to share his theories. For this new recording, Elton John brings his arena-sized vocals to complement shredding guitars, synths, drums, pan pipes, and a full-band medieval jam session, while Tufnel reprises his eerie spoken parts.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues picks up 41 years after the groundbreaking 1984 release of This Is Spinal Tap, reuniting estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (played by Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) for a final concert. Documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner) returns to capture the band as they grapple with mortality, joined by music icons like Paul McCartney and Elton John in a bid to secure their rock ‘n’ roll legacy.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters and IMAX® nationwide on September 12, following a recent limited theatrical re-release of This Is Spinal Tap inK resolution. The original film, directed by Reiner and improvised by McKean, Guest, and Shearer, received critical acclaim, becoming a cult classic that influenced bands like Metallica, popularized the “turn it up to 11” phrase, and has been a fixture in pop culture. Recognized by the Library of Congress in 2002 for its cultural significance, it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Meanwhile, Spinal Tap has continued to tour, perform charity gigs, and appear at festivals and on TV shows like SNL and The Simpsons. They’ve collaborated with artists such as John Mayer, Cher, Slash, Adam “MCA” Yauch, and members of Fleetwood Mac, Foo Fighters, and Metallica. Their discography includes three albums: This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Break Like the Wind (1992), and Back from the Dead (2009), the latter earning a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.