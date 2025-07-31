Garret ‘G. Love’ Dutton Signs With ONErpm

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label ONErpm announced the signing of American singer/songwriter/musician and performer Garret Dutton, better known as the G. Love in G. Love & Special Sauce.

As part of the deal, ONErpm will make the majority of Special Sauce’s entire catalogue available across all platforms, including five albums that were previously released only in physical format.

The titles, released through the summer include:

• Back In The Day (1997) – includes early outtakes and rehearsal versions from their debut album, including an original version of “The Recipe” and an outtake of “This Ain’t Livin’”

• In The King’s Court (1998)

• Has Gone Country (1998)

• Front Porch Loungin’ (2000) – features b-sides and outtakes from the Philadelphonic sessions.

• Moonshine Lemonade (2011)

In addition to the digital reissues, ONErpm is set to release two new projects later this year:

• Ode to R.L. – a heartfelt tribute album to the late blues legend R.L. Boyce, recorded in part with Boyce in Mississippi prior to his passing in 2023, and completed by G. Love in his memory.

• A live album from the band’s 2024 30th Anniversary tour, capturing electrifying performances from their self-titled debut at Ram’s Head Live in Annapolis, Maryland.

The partnership will also include new material with G. Love & Special Sauce preparing to work in a brand new studio album to be released via ONErpm.

“Signing with ONErpm is the greatest honor of my career,” states G. Love. “2025 marks my 31st year as a recording artist and I am truly creatively ready to deliver more than ever for the continuum. I’m excited for this next and best chapter of my career. I’m feeling more inspired than ever to make beautiful music and bring more LOVE to this world. As an artist, it is my mission to bring inspiration, love, and joy, and to be a voice for the dreams and hopes of the people, the culture, and our global society.”