Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson Signs A Publishing JV With Bucks Music Group & Mushroom Music

(CelebrityAccess) — UK-based Bucks Music Group and Australia’s Mushroom Music have announced a new joint venture to sign musician, songwriter, producer, and engineer Oscar Dawson to an exclusive publishing deal.

Dawson is one half of Holy Holy, a band that has released five albums, produced multiple hits, and amassed more than 150 million Spotify streams before going on hiatus earlier this year.

As a writer and producer, Dawson has collaborated with artists including Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Vacations, Amy Shark, Alex Lahey, The Darklings, Last Dinosaurs, Lotte Gallagher, Jamie McCool, and many others.

“Oscar is a fantastic songwriter and musician, as well as an incredibly sought-after producer for many artists in the studio. We’re really pleased to be working with him, alongside Mushroom, as he goes from strength to strength. Credit to Flash and Josh from our A&R team for bringing Oscar to us,” said Sarah Liversedge Platz, Co-Director / Director A&R, Bucks Music Group.