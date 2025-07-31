Luke Comb, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson Among The Initial Performers Announces For The 18th Annual Country Music Honors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced the first round of performers scheduled to appear at the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors.

The initial performer lineup includes Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pierce.

Performers will take the stage to celebrate this year’s honorees Lori Badgett, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Mac McAnally, Rissi Palmer, Randy Travis, “Twisters,” Ben Vaughn, and Lainey Wilson.

“I’m excited to return as host of ACM Honors for the fifth year in a row,” says Pearce. “This night holds a special place in my heart because it shines a light on the songwriters, musicians, and industry voices who make what we do possible. It’s truly one of my favorite nights of the year. It will be such a full circle moment to co-host with one of my oldest friends in Nashville, Russell Dickerson.”

“It’s a real honor to be hosting ACM Honors for the first time—especially at The Pinnacle, in the heart of Nashville,” says Dickerson. “This night is all about giving credit to the folks who keep the wheels turning behind the scenes, and I’m proud to be part of it. Getting to team up with Carly and celebrate the industry we love so much is going to be one for the books.”

The ACM Honors will take place Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at The Pinnacle, located in Nashville Yards with Carly Pearce serving as the host.