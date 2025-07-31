Songwriters Get Free Healthcare Access With SONA Membership

(Hypebot) — Songwriters get free healthcare access with a membership in trade group Songwriters of North America (SONA) thanks to a grant from Amazon Music.

While not full health insurance, the program offers free and accessible healthcare for self-employed songwriters at home and on tour.

SONA members get healthcare via a 1 year Amazon One Medical subscription that includes 24/7 access to video visits. These memberships are normally priced at $199 per year or $99 with an Amazon Prime Membership.

Songwriters writers who are not members can join now to be eligible. SONA is also offering a limited number of $250 grants to help with healthcare costs.

“Songwriters are the heartbeat of the music industry. They shape the soundtrack of our lives and give voice to culture, yet too many lack access to affordable healthcare,” Tom Winkler, Head of Publisher, Songwriter, and Society Relations for Amazon Music told Variety.

“In collaboration with Amazon One Medical and Songwriters of North America, we are committed to changing that. By making it easier for songwriters to connect with trusted healthcare providers, we are supporting their health and safeguarding their ability to create, inspire, and thrive.”

Learn more about how songwriters get free healthcare access via SONA and Amazon here.