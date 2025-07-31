The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Grateful Dead Publicist Dennis McNally

Long time publicist for the Grateful Dead Dennis McNally has a new book “The Last Great Dream: How Bohemians Became Hippies and Created the Sixties.” We talk about San Francisco, the Dead and more!
