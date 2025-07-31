Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Grateful Dead Publicist Dennis McNally

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz
8 0

Long time publicist for the Grateful Dead Dennis McNally has a new book “The Last Great Dream: How Bohemians Became Hippies and Created the Sixties.” We talk about San Francisco, the Dead and more!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dennis-mcnally/id1316200737?i=1000720007210

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4TpfNsny3gsMVdXIW33vcj?si=lViWxdeLRyuuW97ytUu5Ew

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dennis-mcnally-288181900/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/6bdf3584-e777-415b-99e7-cdd632db2016/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dennis-mcnally

