(Hypebot) — The team at music live stream platform Volume look at why music livestreaming is still important for artists. Plus how it can unlock new income and connect with audiences worldwide without the costs of touring.

Why Music Livestreaming Is (Still) Important for Artists

Including insights from Goldman Sachs’ “Music in the Air” Report

by Jon Romero, Chief Marketing Officer of live streaming platform Volume.com

Goldman Sachs recently dropped its Music in the Air report—and if you’re an artist or manager paying attention, one takeaway is clear: the music industry is growing fast, but the biggest growth isn’t happening where you think.

The report forecasts the global music market to nearly double, from $105B in 2024 to nearly $197B by 2035. But here’s what’s driving it: superfans, emerging markets, and smarter monetization—not just traditional album sales.

Superfans Are Where the Money Is

Goldman estimates that superfans (the most loyal 20% of a fanbase) will drive an extra $4.3B annually by 2026. And guess what? Those superfans aren’t just attending a few big shows—they’re hungry for constant connection, exclusive experiences, and more ways to support the artists they love.

Live Music Is Booming – but Access Is Limited

Live music revenues are projected to hit $67B by 2035. But with rising ticket prices (up 40% since 2019 for stadium shows) and limited venue capacity, most fans can’t attend in person—even if they want to. According to the report, emerging markets are adding millions of new streaming subscribers, but these audiences often can’t physically access major tours.

This Is Where Livestreaming Wins

Livestreaming is the bridge between superfans and artists. It brings the live experience to fans globally—at scale, with high margins, and without geographic or pricing barriers. Platforms like Volume.com make it easy to turn every show, studio session, or special performance into a revenue-generating event. And with superfans proven to spend double what an average fan does, livestreams aren’t “extra”—they’re essential.

Bottom Line: Music Livestreaming Is (Still) Important

The global music economy is evolving. Emerging audiences and superfans want more access. Artists who embrace livestreaming can tap this demand now—without the cost and risk of constant touring. If you want to future-proof your career, start livestreaming more shows. Your superfans are ready.