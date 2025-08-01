Jeremy Gifford and Hannah Gifford Launch Open Hand Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jeremy Gifford and Hannah Gifford announced their departure from Round Table Management to launch a new company, Open Hand Management.

At launch, Open Hand Management represents an artist roster that includes wan Hill, Franni Cash, Hopeful., Relient K, and The Choir Room.

Jeremy Gifford began his career working with artists such as The Head and the Heart, Black Pumas, and We the Kingdom. After stepping away from touring, he transitioned to full-time management.

Hannah Gifford first began working in the industry touring and working with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Tenth Avenue North, and Plumb. She joined Street Talk Media in 2020 before joining Round Table in 2021.