Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — As Justin Timberlake concludes his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the singer-songwriter revealed that he’s been battling health issues, including Lyme disease.

Timberlake shared the news of his diagnosis with fans in a series of Instagram posts aimed at shedding light on the behind-the-scenes reality of touring.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked, for sure. But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” Timberlake said.

According to the National Institute of Health, Lyme disease, or borreliosis, is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, fatigue, and can potentially lead to more serious complications like arthritis, carditis, and neurological problems.

In his post, Timberlake noted that after he was diagnosed, he considered stopping his tour but ultimately decided to push through.

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going,” he added.

Timberlake has been on the road with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour since 2024 and performed the tour’s final show at Istanbul’s Technical University (ITU) Stadium on Wednesday night.