Nederlander’s Alex Hodges To Be Inducted Into The IEBA Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts CEO Alex Hodges will be inducted into the IEBA Hall of Fame at its 2025 Honors & Awards Ceremony, taking place October 7 as part of IEBA’s 55th Annual Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

A pioneer of the live entertainment industry, Hodges’ decades-long career spans multiple facets of the business, including roles as talent agent, manager, major-market promoter, and venue operator.

He began his career in the 1960s, launching the local booking agency Walden Artists with a friend while still attending Mercer University.

In the 1970s, he founded Paragon Agency, whose roster eventually included Bobby Womack, Tyrone Davis, John Hammond, the Allman Brothers, the Marshall Tucker Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Police, and more.

In 1980, he launched Empire Agency, signing blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan and Gregg Allman, among others.

In 1984, he joined ICM as Senior Vice President and head of the Music Department. A decade later, he joined MCA/Universal Concerts as Senior Vice President, overseeing bookings for the Universal Amphitheatre and other venues nationwide.

After serving as Executive Vice President, he was named COO of Nederlander Concerts before being promoted to CEO in 2011.

During his tenure, Hodges has overseen the company’s portfolio of prominent Southern California venues, including the Greek Theatre, Grove of Anaheim, Pantages Theatre, San Jose Civic Center, Vina Robles Amphitheatre, and the Backyard, among others.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the IEBA Hall of Fame,” said Hodges. “Throughout my life, a song, an album, a band, a sound have always influenced my next decision at any crossroads; and being acknowledged in this way is extremely gratifying.”

“Alex has been at the center of some of the most significant evolutions in live entertainment,” said IEBA Executive Director Brian Wagner. “From artist development to venue innovation, his impact on our industry is undeniable, and we’re thrilled to celebrate his incredible legacy.”