Outside Lands Festival Unveils 30+ ‘Vibe Coded’ Music Apps

(Hypebot) — Outside Lands Music Festival‘s buildathon and competition Outside LLMs has opened the public voting for it latest crop of AI-powered apps. These vibe coded music apps were each created in less than four hours using Lovable.dev.

What is Vibe Coding?

Vibe coding is an AI-assisted software development practice using large language model (LLM) to generate code based on natural language prompts. It empowers everyone to build apps and allows developers to focus on high-level design rather than manual coding.

The vibe code workflow emphasizes iteration and feedback, relying on AI to handle the intricacies of code creation, refinement, and debugging.

Without vibe coding and platforms like Lovable.dev many music and musician related apps might never be build because they lack mass consumer appeal.

Outside Lands Festival & OutsideLLMS unveil 30+ vibe coded music apps

The current leaders as ranked by the judges are:

AutoMix a virtual mixing console in the cloud

FestFlow which curates a daily schedule for Outside Lands attendees based on their music taste

FanFunnel which helps musicians convert fans into customers

Outside Cam that turns your phone into an Outside Lands interactive photo booth,

MemoryWeaver that transforms music based on emotional resonance of your personal memories.

My personal fav based on future potential is Tribe. “Touring feels overwhelming because you’re doing everything alone,”reads the pitch. “We handle the logistics, negotiations, and planning so you can focus on what you do best.”

Official judges include MC Hammer, will.i.am, DJ Kevvy Kev, William Cenote’ and tech heavyweights Chris Kelly, Anton Osika, Chris Messina, Josh Constine, X. Eyee, Ben Taft and Jane Manchun Wong.

“These AI tools let wildly creative non-technical people do what was impossible just a few years ago. I know because I am one of them and Lovable changed my life,” says CODEMKRS founder and Outside LLMs instigator Travis Laurendine, who has run hackathons for over a decade. “Thanks to their tech, I realized that not only would software change, but that hackathons would change with them. Thanks to my amazing San Francisco partner Outside Lands we were able to make history as Outside LLMs was the first vibe code powered buildathon for the entertainment business.”

These vibe coded music apps are available for public voting until demo day on August 4. Try them out at outsidellms.com.