Tejano Legend Flaco Jiménez, Dead at 86

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — The award-winning singer-songwriter and accordionist Flaco Jiménez, best known as a founding member of the Tejano fusion group Texas Tornados, died on July 31. He was 86.

His death was reported by the San Antonio Express-News, which said he died at his home Thursday night after a long illness.

A Texas native, Jiménez was from a musical family and began performing conjunto music in his teens as a member of Los Caporales.

In the early 1960s, he became a founding member of the noted Texas rock band the Sir Douglas Quintet, but eventually relocated to New York, where he collaborated with artists such as Dr. John, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones.

He claimed his first Grammy in 1986 for his solo album Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio, and again in 1991 for “Soy de San Luis.” He went on to win four more Grammys, including two in 1999 for different albums (Los Super Seven and Said and Done), as well as a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2015.

His seminal 1992 album Partners was added to the National Recording Registry in 2021.