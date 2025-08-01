Timmy McKeever Signs With Big Loud Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Big Loud Records announced the signing of rising country artist Timmy McKeever ahead of the release of his next single, “Hold You To It.

Known for his distinctive voice and evocative songwriting, McKeever has built a reputation for his talent for his live performances in and around Nashville.

He’s also built an online fanbase, with his music generating millions of online streams as an indie artist.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Timmy to Big Loud. His storytelling and ability to connect with fans is rare for someone so young, and we’re excited for the opportunity to showcase those gifts and help him write the next chapters in what is sure to be a long and successful career,” says Wes Donehower, Big Loud Records SVP of A&R.

“I’m beyond excited to officially join the Big Loud family, I truly can’t imagine a better place to call home,” shares McKeever. “I’ve poured my heart into this new music and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it!”