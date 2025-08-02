Sony Music Publishing MENA Signs Cafe De Anatolia To A Global Admin Deal

DUBAI, UAE (CelebrityAccess)– Sony Music Publishing MENA announced the signing of independent label and artist management company Cafe De Anatolia to a global publishing administration agreement.

Founded in 2017 by Monika Ilieva, Nikola Iliev (Rialians On Earth/Nickarth), and Zoran Iliev (Billy Esteban), Cafe De Anatolia is best known for pioneering the Organic House genre. The company currently represents a roster of more than 4,000 talented writers and artists, as well as over 50 sub-brands.

The company is also recognized for its strong digital presence, boasting the largest Spotify network in the Organic House genre and a robust YouTube following, with more than 1 billion global streams to date.

“We are proud to sign with Sony Music Publishing. As Cafe De Anatolia continues to lead the way in electronic music across the MENA region and beyond, this signing marks a major step forward in our mission to expand globally and share our distinctive sound with the world,” said Cafe De Anatolia founders Nikola Iliev, Zoran Iliev, and Monika Ilieva.

Managing Director of Sony Music Publishing MENA Dounia Chaaban said, “We’re excited to welcome Cafe De Anatolia to the SMP MENA family. This partnership is rooted in our shared vision of building cultural bridges through music and connecting regional songwriters with global audiences, and we look forward to bringing this vision to life together.”

Daniel Nelson, SVP International, Sony Music Publishing, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Cafe De Anatolia. This partnership opens new doors in world music, which is in perfect harmony with Sony Music Publishing’s global vision.”