Steve Martin And Alison Brown To Co-Host The 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

CHATTANOOGA, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Actor, comedian, and musician Steve Martin has been announced as the co-host alongside fellow musician Alison Brown for the 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting with Alison Brown, and connecting with all my bluegrass friends as opposed to my kinda dumb comedy friends,” Martin said.

“The IBMA Awards show is always one of my very favorite nights of the year,” Brown added. “I’m so honored to co-host this year with my banjo pal Steve Martin.”

Martin and Brown’s single, “5 Days Out, 2 Days Back”, which features Tim O’Brien, is up for multiple BMA Awards this year, including Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Collaborative Recording of the Year. The song will be included on their first full length album, Safe, Sensible and Sane, slated for release on Compass Records in October 2025.

The 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards are scheduled to take place September 18 at 7:30pm ET in Chattanooga, Tennessee at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

The awards gala takes place as part of IBMA World of Bluegrass, in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development; the annual event features a business conference and showcases, along witht the Awards show.