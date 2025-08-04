The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour To Return In November

ST. LOUIS (CelebrityAccess) — Devon Allman and Duane Betts announced plans to once again hit the road with the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival Tour.

Hosted by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the tour kicks off at The Factory in St. Louis on November 29th and will hit markets across the U.S. before concluding on December 21st at the The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Each show will feature The Allman Betts Band along with a rotating cast of artists drawn from across blues, country, rock and Americana, including Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, Luther Dickinson, Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, and more.

Tickets and all up-to-date information are available at https://www.AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

THE ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL TOUR 2025

Nov 29 @ The Factory | Saint Louis, MO

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theatre | St. Charles, IL

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 2 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA

Amanda Shires , Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 3 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY

Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 4 @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater | Wallingford, CT

Amanda Shires, G Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 6 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY

Sierra Hull. G Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 7 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

Amanda Shires, G Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, G Love, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 8 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 10 @ Tennessee Theatre | Knoxville, TN

Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 11 @ The Charleston Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC

Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 12 @ Atlanta Symphony Hall | Atlanta, GA

Charlie Starr, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 13 @ Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts | Fort Pierce, FL

Charlie Starr, Amanda Shires, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 14 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Charlie Starr, Amanda Shires, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 16 @ The Tobin Center for Performing Arts| San Antonio, TX

Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 17 @ ACL Live | Austin, TX

Eric Johnson, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 18 @ Buddy Holly Hall | Lubbock, TX

Eric Johnson, Amanda Shires, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 19 @ Fox Tucson Theater | Tucson, AZ

Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 20 @ The Orpheum | Los Angeles, CA

Dweezil Zappa, Sierra Hull Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Alex Orbison, The Allman Betts Band

Dec 21 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

Dweezil Zappa, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Sierra Green, Orbi Orbison, The Allman Betts Band