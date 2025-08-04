James Cerreta Named President, US And Canada, Peermusic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Peermusic, the world’s largest global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company with 39 offices in 32 countries, has appointed James “Jamie” Cerreta to President, US and Canada, as announced today by CEO Mary Megan Peer, to whom Cerreta reports. In this role, Jamie Cerreta will oversee the company’s initiatives, repertoire, and signings in the US and Canada. He will based out of Peermusic’s Los Angeles office.

Mary Megan Peer commented: “Jamie brings deep indie publishing experience to Peermusic, coupled with proven creative and deal-making instincts. His strong relationships with songwriters and producers are built upon his history of supporting their creative development as they grow their careers. I know that Peermusic’s US and Canadian writers, as well as new signings, will enjoy Jamie’s support as he drives our companies forward in his new position.”

Cerreta commented: “Working so closely with Peermusic over the past decade has fostered my appreciation for the history, integrity and performance of the company all around the world. It’s a real honor to be stepping into this role in the US and Canada. I’m grateful to Mary Megan for this opportunity to contribute to the tradition established by the Peer family nearly 100 years ago, advocating for the enduring work of great writers, regardless of genre.”

Cerreta started his music career at Mercury, Island Def Jam and Hollywood Records in A&R. In 2002, he extended his career into music publishing, working at Chrysalis Music Publishing. Rising to Head of West Coast A&R of Chrysalis Music Publishing, Cerreta signed Ray LaMontagne, My Morning Jacket, The Bravery, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros and many others. In 2012, Cerreta became a founding Partner of Big Deal Music, acting as Co-President.

Cerreta was next named Executive Vice President of Hipgnosis Songs Group in 2020. At Hipgnosis, Cerreta continued to work with artists Ray Lamontagne, My Morning Jacket, and Manchester Orchestra and also signed new artist/writers Blake Mills, Ethan Gruska, Weyes Blood, Beach House, FIDLAR, Phoelix, and Lucy Dacus. He also helped develop venture partnerships with Big Family (Julian Bunetta and John Ryan), Nice Life (Ricky Reed), NOID and STMPDWN.

In 2017, Peermusic signed a sub-publishing agreement to represent the copyrights controlled by Big Deal Music Group, which continued until the company was sold to Sony this year.