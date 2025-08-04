Marsha St. Hubert Named Co-President Of 10K Projects, Molly McLachlan Named EVP

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran label executive Marsha St. Hubert has been named Co‑President of 10K Projects and will serve alongside Co‑President Nicholas Ziangas. She has also been promoted to Executive Vice President at Atlantic Music Group, after most recently serving as EVP, Head of Marketing, Hip‑Hop, R&B, and Global Music at the label.

“Atlantic has been my label home for the better part of twenty years, and it’s always been a place where the artist reigns supreme. The independent spirit of 10K is very much in sync with the independent roots of Atlantic, and I want to thank Elliot for giving me the opportunity to expand my horizons as the company writes a new chapter in its amazing history,” stated St. Hubert.

“With two decades of hands‑on experience, Marsha is one of the most knowledgeable, savvy, and engaging people in our industry. She’s a passionate, magnetic music fan who knows the marketplace inside and out, and has been the driving force behind the creation and execution of a stream of innovative strategies for new artists and superstars alike. Alongside another dynamo in Nico, I’m confident that together they’ll continue to propel both 10K and AMG’s success,” added Elliot Grainge.

Based in New York, St. Hubert will now report to AMG CEO Elliot Grainge and oversee artist projects and campaigns across multiple genres.

She began her career as an intern at Island Def Jam in 2002 before joining Atlantic in 2004. During her tenure at Atlantic, she served in multiple roles, including assistant to A&R Operations Manager and Product Manager. She left the company in 2012 for an opportunity at Epic Records but returned to Atlantic two years later.

Additionally, 10K Projects Co‑President Molly McLachlan has been promoted to Executive Vice President at AMG. Based in Los Angeles, McLachlan will now report directly to Grainge.

“Molly has been a foundational and integral leader at 10K, playing an important role in its launch and long‑term growth. As we evolve our senior management team at AMG, we remain agile, ambitious, and collaborative in our vision for the future. Adding Molly to the AMG center helps us achieve this. She’s sharp, culturally attuned, and trusted for her sound judgment—whether navigating big‑picture strategy or stepping into the details,” said Grainge.

McLachlan became employee number two at 10K Projects in 2018, starting as Director of Operations, and played a significant role in the label’s growth since its founding by Grainge in 2016.