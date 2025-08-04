Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab Named Co-Heads Of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music At Atlantic

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, Co-Presidents of 300 Entertainment have taken on an expanded role at Atlantic Music Group and have been named as Co-Presidents of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music at the label.

Additionally, AMG announced the expansion of Lanre Gaba’s elevation to a new advisory role at AMG as Executive Vice President, Artist Strategy & Development.

“Rayna and Selim have been at 300 for over a decade, and they’ve done an incredible job, creating a unique artist-centric community that drives culture,” said AMG CEO Elliot Grainge. “They’re immersed in the tone and taste of what’s next, championing artists with a deep understanding of both how to fuel the creative process and energize fans. Their game-changing work at 300 makes them ideally suited to help take our strategy to exciting new places.”

“Lanre brings her wide-ranging knowledge to the AMG center in a new role. Over her many years at Atlantic, she’s been a passionate artists’ advocate, insightful business leader, and team builder, and I know she will continue to carry those values forward in this new position,” he added.

Having joined 300 Entertainment more than a decade ago, Bass and Bouab have both played a significant role in building the label and the careers of artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Gunna, and the legendary Mary J. Blige.

Gaba has been with Atlantic for over two decades, serving in multiple roles across the company, including A&R, marketing, artist development, strategic planning, and operational leadership.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved at Atlantic and the way we’ve supported artists and culture. It’s a privilege to continue carrying that mission forward and keep elevating powerful, meaningful music that makes a difference. A big thanks to Elliot and the team for this opportunity. The Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global team is in great hands with Selim and Rayna,” Gaba said.