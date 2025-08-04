Sam Smith Extends ‘To Be Free: New York City’ Residency Due to High Demand

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Due to overwhelming demand, multi-Platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe, and Oscar-winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith is extending their upcoming residency “To Be Free: New York City.” As all 12 original dates of the rare, up-close and intimate run at Brooklyn’s historic Warsaw club sold-out immediately, Sam announces twelve additional dates stretching into November and December. Tickets are already on sale.

The residency extension follows Sam’s new single, “To Be Free,” released by Capitol Records. The soulful acoustic song, which explores how vulnerability can unlock bravery and freedom, includes moving vocals by The TwoCity Chorus and debuted alongside the official music video filmed at Warsaw, where the residency will take place. The (LA)HORDE-directed visual bristles with an electric energy and a contagious sense of joy.

“I’ve never had a recording experience like I did making this song. It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish – one live performance of me and my friend Simon Aldred in a pure state of music and expression,” Smith explains. “I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself.”

He adds, “With this song, the visual of rivers kept coming into my mind and into my heart. I grew up next to a little river in Cambridgeshire in the countryside of England. Then I moved to London and lived by the Thames, and now I live by the Hudson River. Rivers have been in my life a lot. So I found it interesting to think of my music and my expression as an artist as a river. Over the last five years, Simon and I started to create music that fit into this world of ‘To Be Free’ and during this time, I’ve continued to turn to this song in happy moments, sad moments, lonely moments and angry moments. It’s become my sister, my family member and ultimately calms me. Now, I’m ready to let it go and hopefully it can do the same for someone else.”

Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY winner, Smith holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”). Smith has amassed over 40 million equivalent album sales, 300 million single sales, and over 56 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and Gloria. The global smash single, “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, marking his eighth to top the tally. In June 2025, Sam released the stunning live album BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

“To Be Free: New York City” 2025 Warsaw Residency Dates

Wednesday, October 8

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

Wednesday, October 15

Friday, October 17

Saturday, October 18

Tuesday, October 21

Wednesday, October 22

Friday, October 24

Wednesday, October 29

Thursday, October 30

Friday, October 31

Wednesday, November 19

Friday, November 21

Saturday, November 22

Wednesday, November 26

Friday, November 28

Saturday, November 29

Wednesday, December 3

Friday, December 5

Saturday, December 6

Wednesday, December 10

Friday, December 12

Saturday, December 13