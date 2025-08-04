Skydance Media Announces Post Paramount Merger Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Skydance Media announced its executive leadership team for the combined company that will emerge following its pending merger with Paramount Global, after the transaction was approved by the Federal Communications Commission in July.

According to Skydance, the new executive team will consist of industry veterans with expertise across entertainment, technology, and business operations, organized into three primary business segments: 1) Studios; 2) Direct‑to‑Consumer; and 3) TV Media.

The merged company will be led by David Ellison, who has been named CEO, with Jeff Shell appointed as President.

“I’m thrilled to introduce our new executive leadership team. Backed by deep industry experience, proven track records, and a shared commitment to excellence, this world‑class team is uniquely equipped to rise to the occasion and deliver on our bold vision for a new Paramount. Each member was chosen to align with our goals and with the intention of driving transformation. Together, we will foster an environment where creative and technical talent collaborate seamlessly, marrying leading technologies with powerful storytelling and artistic vision to unlock Paramount’s full potential and help shape the future of our industry,” said Ellison.

Additional senior appointments for the post‑merger Skydance include:

George Cheeks, Chair of TV Media

Dana Goldberg, Co‑Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television

Josh Greenstein, Co‑Chair of Paramount Pictures and Vice Chair of Platforms

Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct‑to‑Consumer

Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, General Counsel and Acting Chief Legal Officer

Jim Sterner, Chief People Officer

Melissa Zukerman, Chief Communications Officer

Additionally, the company announced that Andrew Warren will continue to serve as interim CFO.