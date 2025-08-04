Soulja Boy Arrested In Los Angeles On Weapons Charge

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Soulja Boy was arrested early Sunday morning in Los Angeles after police allege they found a firearm in his possession during a traffic stop.

According to KTLA Los Angeles, police said Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Way was not the driver of the vehicle, and police did not provide additional information about the reason for the stop or the alleged weapon.

Soulja Boy first rose to fame in 2007 with the release of his breakout single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” and has since collaborated with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa.

More recently, he has been better known for his legal troubles than his music, including earlier this year when he was ordered to pay $4 million in a sexual battery lawsuit.