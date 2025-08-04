Spotify Subscribers To Face A Price Increase In Multiple Regions

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming platform Spotify announced plans to raise the cost of its monthly Premium subscription in multiple markets outside the U.S.

According to the company, the monthly fee will increase from roughly $12.70 USD to about $13.88 USD in regions including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific.

Spotify said subscribers will receive an email explaining the price change over the next month.

The increase comes amid growth in monthly active users and Premium subscribers during the second quarter. However, the company still posted a loss in its latest fiscal quarter, which it attributed to higher taxes related to employee salaries.

Spotify also noted it has benefited from Apple’s recent approval of its app to display subscription prices and external payment links. This change follows an April court ruling that bars Apple from charging commissions on off-app purchases.