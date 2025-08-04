The Diffie Classic Set For September 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Inaugural Diffie Classic, a two-day golf and music tribute to the legendary Joe Diffie, is set for September 10 and 11, 2025, it was announced today by his children Kara and Parker Diffie. Hosted by Plus 3 Golf, a nonprofit supporting mental health in sports, music, and service communities, the event also serves a greater mission. Proceeds benefit Plus 3 Golf programs and Next Response Foundation – continuing Joe’s spirit of connection and compassion.

“This is a celebration of our father’s life, music, love of golf and enduring impact,” said Kara and Parker. “We’re excited to see friends, fans, and fellow artists gather for this unique blend of golf and live music, honoring Dad’s legacy with the joy, energy, and heart that defined him.”

The Diffie Classic will include two 18-hole course events at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, TN. The Presidents Reserve Course will feature teams paired with an artist, athlete or influencer for $2500. The Generals Retreat will see four-person teams playing a traditional best-ball scramble at $1000 per team. Registrations include access to the two-day event, golf, cart, meals, drinks, and swag, and can be made HERE.

A variety of sponsorships, including Headline, ReelinHooks Round, Driving Range, Hole-In-One, Vendor Booth and Individual Hole Sponsors, start at $750. More information on sponsorships can be found HERE.

A concert featuring a variety of artists will take place on Thursday (September 11). The location will be announced in the coming weeks.

This two-day experience isn’t just an event—it’s a movement: honoring a musical icon, empowering people who serve and sacrifice, and using golf as a platform for meaningful change.