The Neal Agency Promotes 4

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Independent boutique The Neal Agency announced a round of promotion that includes the minting of three new agents as well as the elevation of Kelly Littlefield to President of Operations for both TNA and Sticks Management.

Littlefield, who joined TNA in 2022, most recently served as Director of Human Resources and Operations. She began her career at WME after graduating from the College of Charleston with a degree in Business and Arts Management, and an MBA in Music Business from Belmont University.

More recently, Littlefield led the HR department at the independent label ONErpm and was part of the 2024 cohort for the prestigious CMA Women’s Leadership Academy.

“Kelly has been an integral part of developing the culture of the company since the very beginning,” stated Austin Neal, Co-Head and Founder of TNA. adds. “I’m very excited to be able to elevate her to a leadership position at both TNA and Sticks.

Newly promoted agents include Clark Wilson, who was promoted from Agent Assistant to Agent, Fairs & Festivals; Simone Chretien who was formerly a booking coordinator but is now an agent booking the Southeastern U.S., and Juliette Edwards who has been elevated from Booking Coordinator to Agent, West Coast Territory.

“From the start, one of my top goals in building The Neal Agency was to create a culture where we could grow and promote talent from within,” Neal added. “I’m incredibly proud to see that vision come to life with the promotions of Juliette, Simone, and Clark to agents.”