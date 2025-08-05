A Man Fell To His Death During An Oasis Show At Wembley Stadium

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — A man attending Saturday’s Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium fell to his death during the show.

According to The SUn, the man was believed to have fallen from an upper tier of the 90,000 seat stadium during a fireworks display at the end of the show.

London’s Metropolitan Police told the Associated Press that police officers and paramedics responded to a report of an injured person at the stadium and found a 40-year-old man with injuries consistent with a fall. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, Oasis commented on social media that they were “shocked and saddened” by the news and offered ”sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”