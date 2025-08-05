Brandon Wisham Signs With The Core Records and Capitol Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Breakout country artist Brandon Wisham has signed a deal with Capitol Music Group in partnership with The Core Records. Recently named SiriusXM The Highway’s latest Highway Find, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter has been hailed as one of the most promising new forces on the country scene.

The announcement comes as Wisham prepares for a series of direct support slots this Fall with Tyler Hubbard, Lakeview, Austin Snell and more.

“The way I’m feeling about this step is beyond what words can describe,” Wisham says. “Grateful to have found a team that is as passionate about my music as I am. Can’t wait to experience this journey alongside the best of the best!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brandon to the Capitol Records family,” says Tom March, chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group. “He’s a truly gifted songwriter with the kind of talent, drive, and unstoppable passion that make for an extraordinary career in country music. We’re beyond proud to join forces with Brandon as he moves forward into his most exciting chapter yet.”

“Brandon has been part of The Core family from the start, and we’ve believed in his talent and potential every step of the way,” add Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders and co-CEOs of The Core Entertainment. “Watching him grow and gain real momentum as an artist has been incredible, and signing him to The Core Records is a natural evolution of that journey. He’s got something truly special, and we’re excited to take this next step with him and help bring his vision to the world.”

Originally from Georgia but raised in Williamston, South Carolina, At 19, Wisham wrote his first-ever song— “Pain Won’t Last,” a heartrending track about losing his father to Covid. Along with cutting his own version of “Pain Won’t Last” for 2023’s platinum-certified Religiously. The Album., country superstar Bailey Zimmerman enlisted Wisham as support for a major tour that launched in LA in early 2024. Now, Wisham first showcased his tremendous vocal power with the March arrival of his debut single “Back Together,” then landed his first feature on SiriusXM’s The Highway with “Better Than The Day” (a fiery breakup anthem that premiered in May). Soon after releasing his third single (the introspective “Growin’ Up”), he earned recognition as a Highway Find — a highly coveted honor that found him joining the ranks of country heavyweights like Parker McCollum and Luke Combs, among other previous honorees.

Wisham made his CMA Fest debut in June and will soon support superstar Hubbard in a series of select tour dates this summer. With his past live experience including tours with Zimmerman and Josh Ross, he’ll also join Lakeview on the road this fall. Having spent much of the past year writing on Music Row, Wisham will return this Friday with his widely anticipated new single “She’s Good.”