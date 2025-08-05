Dreamcatcher Management Expands Team Callista Clark And Announces New Publishing Venture

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Dreamcatcher Management is excited to announce Phil Guerini has joined the company to focus on Callista Clark’s career development, company CEO Powell Hedley announced. The former Disney Channels Worldwide Music Strategy executive and CEO of Jonas Group Entertainment, Guerini brings a lifetime of music business experience that speaks for itself, including supporting the career launches of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Kelsea Ballerini among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Powell and Dreamcatcher Management in this exciting endeavor. At just 21, Callista is already one of country music’s most dynamic voices – blending striking vocal maturity with deeply resonant songwriting. Having recently spent time with Callista and listening to the music she’s preparing to release, I think she’s not only a rising star, but someone who will quickly move to the head of the class and is ready to step boldly into her next chapter,” said Guerini.

Matt Payne joins forces with Hedley to form Tonight We Make History Publishing (BMI). The first signing is Clark, with administration exclusively by Sony Music. Matt brings experience working with the biggest artists on the planet, having recently returned from a world tour with Bruce Springsteen. Payne and Hedley share the same vision— both committed to ensuring Clark plays the world’s biggest stages.

John Strohm is engaged as legal counsel for Clark and will also oversee career development alongside Dreamcatcher executives. Former president of Rounder Records and legal counsel for numerous superstars, Strohm recently announced joining Meitus Strohm as name law partner.

Callista’s next single, “Tell the Truth,” is slated for release via Stem on August 8, 2025. The song was penned by Clark, Chris Ganoudis and Sarah Killian and produced by Ross Copperman.

“We are blessed to have Callista as a client across management, recorded music and publishing. It takes a village to make magic happen. When she delivered “Tell the Truth” and Ross knocked the production out of the park, we knew it was time to rise to the occasion. This brain trust of top music executives has been hand selected to deliver what she deserves— a career at the very highest level. We are proud and humbled to be a part of this next chapter in partnership with such a special artist,” said Hedley.

Megan McLaughlin joins Dreamcatcher as day to day for Clark, and will also be managing her writing calendar. Chelsea Giberson has joined Dreamcatcher to oversee social media and marketing.

Charlie Dean will continue her role as promotion head for Dreamcatcher. She will be the point of contact for streaming and radio partners.