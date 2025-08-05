Ed Poston Joins Symphonic Distribution As Head Of A&R

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Symphonic Distribution, the independent music distribution and services company, announced the hire of Ed Poston as Head of A&R.

Based in New York City, Poston will report to Symphonic’s Chief Creative Officer, Randall Foster, and collaborate closely with Tim Bruno, Symphonic’s SVP of Sales Operations.

Poston joins Symphonic after a tenure as Head of A&R at Grammy-winning music company Creative Titans. His career also includes leadership roles at Concord Music Publishing, Glassnote Records, and BMI, where he was an early champion of Ed Sheeran, Avicii, and Cashmere Cat.

“I know that Ed will be a valuable contributor to our mission as we expand into new global markets and double down on the ones where we already have a presence,” said Foster. “His track record of signing phenomenal artists and songwriters speaks for itself, and his leadership will ensure that Symphonic is well-positioned to continue growing rapidly while supporting our artists at the highest level.”

“Joining Symphonic was an immediate yes,” said Poston. “I’ve long admired the team and their commitment to artist empowerment, and it is clear that we have unlimited growth potential together. I am looking forward to the journey ahead.”